William E. Belknap, Jr., passed away on March 12, 2026, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. He was 67 years old. Son of the late Anna Marie (Asprea) and William E. Belknap, Sr., he was born on March 23, 1958, in Cornwall, N.Y.

William was the owner of Belknap Construction in Montgomery, N.Y, and was a member of the Monroe-Chester Sportsman Club in Chester, N.Y.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Chunjie Lee of Monroe, N.Y.; siblings, Stephen Belknap of Matamoras, Pa.; Louise Ortiz of Monroe, NY; and Jane Belknap of Pa. In addition to his parents, William was also predeceased by his son, Joseph Belknap, and his brother, Warren Belknap.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a service beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A burial of cremains will take place at a later date.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe-Chester Sportsman Club, 224 Gibson Hill Rd, Chester, NY 10918

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950 (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com