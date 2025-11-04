William Christy, a longtime resident of Monroe, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2025, at the Campbell Hall Health Care Facility in Hamptonburgh, N.Y.

William is survived by his children William, Sean, and Scott, as well as his three grandchildren Michael, Angelina, and Emerson. William was predeceased by his daughter, Kimberly.

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember William on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, with a Wake Service taking place on Oct. 29, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950

Following visitation, burial will be held at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, 36 West Nyack Road, Nanuet, N.Y., located directly behind St. Anthony’s Church.

The Cristy Family has entrusted the care and arrangements to Brendan and Thomas Flynn, and the dedicated staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.

Those wishing to share a message of sympathy, a memory, or a note of support are invited to log onto https://shorturl.at/suRn2 and offer an online condolence for the family to read and cherish.