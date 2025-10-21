Walter W. Jones

Walter “Skeet” W. Jones passed away on Oct. 17, 2025, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. He was 68 years old. Son of the late Walter and Elizabeth “Bess” (Vingoe) Jones, he was born on Feb. 25, 1957, in Cornwall, N.Y.

Skeet was a Machinist at Thorlabs in Newton, N.J. He enjoyed being part of the Woodbury Field and Stream Club and previously belonged to several motorcycle clubs. Walter was an avid outdoorsman who found peace on the water and joy in the woods. His love for fishing and hunting reflected his deep appreciation for nature and the simple beauty of life.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Wayne Jones and his fiancé, Julia Romano, of Washingtonville, N.Y; sisters, Kathleen Flood and her husband, John, of Edinburg, N.Y; and Sharon Esposito and her husband, Jim, of Deer Run, N.C.; nieces and nephews, Andrew Flood, Megan House, Michael Esposito, Scott Esposito, Elizabeth Graham, and Charlene Esposito, and by his great niece and nephew, Elena and Noah House.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at the funeral home. Burial of cremains will follow at the Cemetery of the Highlands.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Research Foundation, www.thebirf.org

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950; (845) 782-8185.