Wallace Pellegrino, 55, of Monroe, entered into rest on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at home. He was born on March 23, 1971, in Suffern, N.Y., the son of John and Carole (Ragno) Pellegrino. Wallace was employed by Home Depot in Monroe, New York.

He is survived by his father, John Pellegrino; his mother, Carole (Ragno) Pellegrino; his daughter, Cailyn; his son, Aiden; his brothers, John, Thomas, Michael, and Mark; and his sister, Teresia. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, N.Y.