Vincent Spanti, 86

Vincent Spanti passed away on December 1, 2024, at Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers, Fl. He was 86 years old. Son of the late Antonio and Maria (Pelicano) Spanti, he was born in Bronx, NY, on February 6, 1938.

Vincent proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. After his honorable discharge, he became a programmer for AT&T in New York, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Lyubov Spanti, son Alen Katanayeva and his wife Nadiya, and beloved grandchildren Anthony and Dmytro.

Visitation: Tuesday, December 10, 2024, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with a chapel service at 11 a.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Interment: Cemetery of The Highlands.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).