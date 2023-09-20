Vincent Manzi, 93

Vincent Manzi, a 60-year Monroe, NY, resident, died on September 4, 2023, at Valley View Health Care Center in Goshen, NY.

He was 93 years of age.

The son of the late Salvatore Manzi and Jennie DeNunzio, he was born on January 31, 1930, in the Bronx.

Family Statement: Vincent Manzi, known to friends and family as “Big V,” beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 4. A 25-year veteran of the NYPD, he worked out of the 41 precincts in the warrant squad. He was a graduate of Evander Childs High School in the Bronx, where he was captain of the football team and held the school record in the 120-yard-high hurdles. He was also a graduate of The New York Institute of Technology, BS Cum Laude. The family would like to thank the Valley View nursing staff for always treating Vincent with respect and compassion.

He was active as a coach and then treasurer for over 15 years with Chester Little League. He was one of the original volunteers for the Monroe Pop Warner Football League and served in its inaugural season with the league’s founder, Jim McNelis, who was a neighbor and friend. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society and the NYPD Columbia Association.

Vinny is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary Manzi, at home and their children, Vincent Manzi and his wife Ana Luisa, of Marblehead, MA, and John Manzi and his wife Jennifer, of Tustin, CA.

His grandchildren John, Juliana, Aidan, and Marco also survived him, along with numerous nieces and nephews from the Cunningham, Walsh, and Manzi families.

His parents and his siblings Violet, Louis, and Ralph pre-deceased him.

Visitation was held on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

A Funeral Mass was held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Church at 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Burial followed at St. Anastasia Cemetery, 21 North Main Street, Harriman, NY 10926.

The family would appreciate memorial contributions in Vincent’s name to the Sacred Heart Outreach Program, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Brendan and Thomas Flynn and Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center staff are providing funeral care.