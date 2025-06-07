Vasley N. Jackson

Vasley Nathaniel Jackson was born in Robertsfield in the district of Content Gap located in the Parish of St. Andrew, Jamaica West Indies on May 11, 1934, to Emmeline Brown-Jackson and Israel Jackson, Sr. He attended Hall’s Delight All Age School now known as Hall’s Delight Primary & Junior High School located in the rural community of Mavis Bank, St. Andrew, Jamaica. Vasley Jackson was one of 12 children. Eight have predeceased him.

As a youth, Vasley adapted to and was professionally trained in multiple skilled trades, which he became proficient at. He was a master agriculturist, barber, carpenter, and mason. He utilized all his skills and knowledge to selflessly serve others.

In May 1982, Vasley and his family migrated to the United States of America in pursuit of greater opportunity and life. Vasley Jackson was a man of great faith who dedicated his life to service, helping and touching the lives of many people in Jamaica, other Caribbean Islands, and in the United States of America.

Mr. Jackson has always been incredibly supportive and a mentor to many, including the youth. For over four decades, Mr. Jackson participated in many community service events, most of which helped the community members of Brooklyn, N.Y. Some of the events included, but were not limited to food pantry distributions, clothing drives, help your neighbor initiatives, back-to-school events, and more. Vasley Jackson is known to be a dependable person who was frequently called upon to help in various ways, which included fixing or repairing electronic devices, building structures, being a caretaker, and much more. Prior to retiring, he worked in the field of masonry and construction. Throughout his life, Mr. Jackson mentored and trained countless adults and youth in various skills that helped to encourage their interest in obtaining their education and following their dreams and passion, which would positively impact their future.

As a philanthropist, Vasley Jackson loved and enjoyed dedicating his time and actions to helping others and his community. In honor of Mr. Jackson’s commitment to service, he was commended and recognized by community members, Trinity Baptist Church of Brooklyn (which he has been a member of for 43 years and served as a deacon), and other community organizations. He had an understanding and compassion for anyone who desired to work in the field of masonry and other trades, which he enjoyed doing. He believed that there were innumerable benefits to anyone who possessed a trade, especially when certified or licensed in a desired trade.

In support of Mr. Jackson’s passion and to continue his legacy of helping adults and the youth, “The Vasley N. Jackson Scholarship, Inc.” (a not-for- profit organization) was established by his granddaughter, Kimbale (Kim) Anderson, to provide support and assistance to students of Jamaican descent pursuing their education in any technical trade certification program or trade school. This will enable students to obtain the relevant skills necessary in pursuit of their desired occupation and future goals.

On May 18, 2025, Vasley Jackson transitioned to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 91.

He is survived by his six children: Ruel, Robert, Maylor Pamela, Melrose Evadney, Winsome, and Medlin; 30 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers and one sister; a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Vasley Jackson remains highly regarded, respected, and will forever be missed and loved by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Trinity Baptist Church, 179 New York Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y 11216. The burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025, at Wallkill Cemetery, 160 Midway Road, Middletown, N.Y. 10940.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.