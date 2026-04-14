Unateresa Sheahan Gormley passed away peacefully on April 10, 2026, surrounded by her loving family and dear friends after a long and valiant battle with cancer. She leaves behind a remarkable legacy rooted in Irish tradition, community, leadership, and unwavering love.

A proud first-generation Irish American, Unateresa was born in the Bronx, N.Y., to her beloved parents, Teresa McNamee of Cloonelly, Co. Longford, and Michael Sheahan of Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry. She was raised in a family deeply devoted to Irish culture, faith, and community values that shaped the course of her extraordinary life. The Sheahan Family were well-known in the Bronx for their passion of Irish dance, music, sport, and service, and Unateresa carried that legacy forward with pride.

From the age of three, Unateresa was immersed in Irish dance, training with the Anna O’Sullivan School of Irish Dance. A gifted and determined performer, she won her first open championship at just eight years old and traveled to Ireland annually to compete in feiseanna across the country. By age eleven, she had placed sixth at the Oireachtas and qualified for the World Irish Dancing Championships-an early sign of the excellence she would carry throughout her life.

Her talents extended beyond dance. Unateresa was also an accomplished musician, earning third place in violin at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Ireland and recording with the Glincastle Céilí Band under the direction of Martin Mulvihill and Mick Moloney, producers of the acclaimed program, “A Living Tradition.” Dance and music were not simply pursuits-they were part of her soul.

While her achievements as a performer were extraordinary, Unateresa’s greatest legacy lies in her lifelong dedication to teaching and mentoring the next generation. She began teaching at just 16 years old and went on to work with numerous Irish cultural organizations before founding the Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance, a celebrated institution that produced many accomplished and champion dancers. As a certified TCRG teacher registered nationally and with An Coimisiún in Dublin, she brought excellence, discipline, and heart to everything she did.

Unateresa had a profound love for children and young people. She possessed a rare gift for nurturing confidence, instilling pride, and inspiring a deep connection to heritage. She believed strongly in the potential of youth, often saying that their willingness to learn and grow was one of life’s greatest rewards. Through her generosity, she provided many students with scholarships to travel to Ireland, where they studied Irish dance and culture firsthand- experiences that changed lives and strengthened cultural bonds for generations. Her dedication to youth extended further as the founder of Irish American Young Leaders, a program devoted to promoting Irish culture while fostering leadership, community, and global connection among young people. Through this initiative, she created opportunities for young Irish Americans to study in Ireland, including programs in Donegal, Roscommon, Limerick, and Galway.

Unateresa’s impact reached far beyond the classroom. She was the CEO and Cultural Director of the Big Apple Feis & Fleadh, a Director of the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida Centers for the Rose of Tralee, and a proud and active member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. She served on numerous boards, including the Celtic Irish American Academy in Galway, and held leadership roles across countless Irish and cultural organizations.

In recognition of her lifelong dedication to Irish culture and community, Unateresa had the great honor of serving as the 2024 Grand Marshal of the Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade, a distinction that reflected the deep respect and admiration she earned throughout her life.

She and her husband, Sam (Omagh, Co. Tyrone), were also deeply committed to humanitarian work, serving as a host family for children from Northern Ireland with Project Children, offering them respite and connection during difficult times of conflict. In later years, they continued this mission by hosting and sponsoring young adult interns from Ireland.

Unateresa’s accomplishments were widely recognized. She was named a “Pinnacle Professional” by Continental Who’s Who, served as an Ambassador for Tourism Ireland, and received numerous honors, including the Irish Woman of the Year Award in 2007, the Irish Echo Community Champion Award in 2017, and the 2023 Excellence in Teaching Award by Irish Dancing Magazine. She and Sam were also named “Celts of the Year” by the Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society.

After building her life in the Bronx, Unateresa and Sam made their home in beloved Greenwood Lake, where they lived for over 25 years, becoming pillars of the Hudson Valley Irish community.

Above all, Unateresa was a devoted wife to her beloved husband, Sam Gormley, and a loving and proud mother to her cherished son, Shea Anthony. Her family was her heart, and she filled their lives with love, strength, and grace.

Known for her kindness, generosity, and vibrant spirit, Unateresa had an extraordinary ability to uplift others. She lived by her belief that life’s greatest purpose is to give of oneself, to open doors, to support others, and to make a difference, especially in the lives of children.

Unateresa Sheahan Gormley will be deeply missed by her loving family, her devoted students, her wide circle of friends, and the countless communities she so faithfully served. Her legacy will live on in every dancer she inspired, every young leader she mentored, and every life she touched.

May she rest in eternal peace, and may the road rise up to meet her.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 15, and Thursday, April 16, 2026, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

A Christian burial Mass will be held on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Church Cemetery, located at 36 West Nyack Road, Nanuet, New York 10954.

Here’s a link to the livestream for those unable to attend in person - https://my.gather.app/remember/unateresa-sheahan-gormley

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Irish American Young Leaders, PO Box 1762, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Final Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn, Thomas F. Flynn, and Megan Morales, Directors and Certified Cremation Specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.