Timothy Hoskins, 79

Timothy Hoskins passed away on April 6, 2024, at his residence in Midland Park, NJ. He was 79 years old. Son of the late Thomas and Mary (Connors) Hoskins, he was born on February 27, 1945, in Bronx, NY, and later moved to Harriman, NY.

Tim was an engineer for Avon Products, Inc., in Suffern, NY, and then finished his career at Proctor & Gamble in Stamford, Conn. He was an active member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Timothy Hoskins and his wife Jackie of Melbourne, Fl., Colleen Hegazy and her husband Mo of Fair Lawn, NJ, and Kristan Maher and her husband Mike of Florida, NY; his sister Margaret Smith of Blairs, Va.; and his grandchildren Ryan, Noah, Michael, Ava, Shannon, and Caroline. In addition to his parents, Tim was also predeceased by his devoted wife, Maureen Hoskins, and siblings Thomas Hoskins and Mary Bice.

Music lover, Yankee fan, and storyteller, “Tim was a light in our lives. But he is with his beautiful wife now and we know he is happy.”

Visitation: from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral mass: 10 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024, at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt 17M, Harriman, NY.

Interment: St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt. 17M, Harriman, NY 10926.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).