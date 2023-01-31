Thomas “Tommy” Lorusso of Harriman passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He was 80 years old.

The son of Michael and Rose (Pesce) Lorusso, he was born in The Bronx on Jan. 17, 1943.

Tommy was a retired Meat Supervisor for Red Apple Supermarkets in Manhattan.

He was mostly known for his kindness and his welcoming smile.

He was a parishioner of the Church of St. Anastasia in Harriman.

Left to cherish Tommy’s memory are his devoted wife Maritza at home in Harriman; his children: Tommy Lorusso, Christine Valenti, Dina Tirelli, Junitza Morales and Julianna Morales; his brother Vincent Lorusso; his sisters Marie, and Roseann; as well as seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Feb. 1 at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe,.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated Feb. 2 at St. Anastasia’s Church, 110 Route 17M, Harriman.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185 and/or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.