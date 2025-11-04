Thomas J. Kendrick of Monroe, the proud owner of Kendrick Drilling for 46 years and a devoted resident of the community for over five decades, passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2025, at Garnet Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. He was 76 years of age.

Born on June 1, 1948, in Liverpool, England, Thomas was the son of the late Albert and Ann Kendrick.

Tommy honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was a Charter Member of the Trout Brook Firehouse within the Chester Fire Department — a testament to his lifelong commitment to service and community.

Those who knew Tommy will remember a man with a big heart, a generous spirit, and an unforgettable presence. He lived life with boundless energy and purpose — loving deeply, working tirelessly, and cherishing every moment spent with his family. His wife, children, and especially his six grandchildren were his pride and joy. Not a day went by without him checking in, cheering them on, or simply reminding them how much they were loved.

Tommy’s work ethic was unmatched. Alongside his father, Albert, and his Uncle Terry, he helped build the Family business, Kendrick Drilling, from the ground up — a legacy of integrity, craftsmanship, and perseverance.

Beyond his dedication to work and family, Tommy had many passions. He was an avid sports enthusiast — especially when it came to supporting his children and grandchildren from the sidelines. He loved attending car shows, collecting antique cars, and enjoying time on the golf course with friends.

Wherever Tommy went, his warm smile and booming voice filled the room. He had a rare gift for connecting with people — whether through a story, a laugh, or a helping hand. His friendship was steadfast, his opinions strong, and his heart immeasurable. Tommy will be remembered for his kindness, loyalty, humor, and the unwavering love he shared with everyone around him.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn Kendrick, at home, and their children, Christine (Doug) Herber, Karen (Chris) Kropp, and Scott (Alison) Kendrick. He also leaves behind his adored grandchildren: Riley and Briggs Herber, Kyla and Tyler Kropp, and Kinsley and Shelby Kendrick.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

To view the Life Celebration, log onto https://shorturl.at/UeqCg.

Burial with Military Honors will follow on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

Cremation care has been provided by Brendan and Thomas Flynn at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, N.Y.

The Kendrick Family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Flynn Family and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.