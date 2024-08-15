Thomas J. Fallon Jr., 86

Tom Fallon peacefully passed away at home on August 10, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was 86 years old. Born on September 13, 1937, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Thomas Sr. and Theresa Fallon.

Tom, a long-time resident of Monroe, NY, was deeply involved in his community. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Name Society, served as an usher and adorer at Sacred Heart Church, and contributed as a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and a scout master for many years.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Lorraine (Paulsen) Fallon; his children Thomas J. Fallon III and his wife Carolyn Lattimer of Monroe, NY, and Patricia (Fallon) Rodrigues and her husband Joe Rodrigues of Warwick, NY; his grandchildren Erica Rodrigues and Joseph Rodrigues; and his sister, Agnes Peters. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lorraine Ann Fallon, his parents, and his sister, Theresa Fallon.

Visitation: Friday, August 16, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Rd, Monroe, NY 10950.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Inurnment: St. Anastasia Church Cemetery, 10 North Main Street, Harriman, N.Y. 10926

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN (stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude).

The family has entrusted Tom’s care to Brendan and Thomas Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers. Please feel free to share a memory for the family to view.