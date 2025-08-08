With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Thomas J. Anderson, who passed away on Aug. 4, 2025, in Hyde Park, N.Y. He was 26 years old. Son of Deborah and Joseph Proscia, he was born on Aug. 19, 1998, in Bronx, N.Y.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Deborah and Joseph Proscia of Venice, Fla.; sisters, Emily and Danielle Proscia, also of Venice, Fla.; grandparents, Joseph Proscia, Carol Radlauer, and her husband Ray, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Thomas was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Martin Barry.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Thomas will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt. 17M, Harriman, N.Y.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Justice Center, 6110 Executive Blvd, Suite 305, Rockville, Md. 20852

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.