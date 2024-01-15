Theresa M. Smock, 87

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Theresa M. Smock, on January 12, 2024, at the age of 87 years old. Daughter of the late Angelo and Caterina (DePalo) Sterlacci, she was born on November 26, 1936, in New York, New York.

Theresa was a bookkeeper for Willcare in Middletown, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Katherine Cullen and her husband John of Secaucus, NJ, Richard Smock and his wife Christine of Morristown, NJ, and Robert Smock of Staten Island, NY; and beloved grandchildren, Luke, Alexis, and Jacoby. In addition to her parents, Theresa was also predeceased by her brothers Michael and Vincent.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt. 17M, Harriman, NY.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.