Theresa M. Sanford passed away on Nov. 6, 2025, at Bassett Health Center in Cobleskill, N.Y. She was 81 years old. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Antona) Myszelow, she was born on June 22, 1944, in Cornwall, N.Y.

Theresa was a Coordinator for HYTORC in Mahwah, N.J.

Left to cherish her memory are her companion, Michael Schwadron of Sharon Springs, N.Y.; children, Mercedes A. Sanford of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and Warren J. Sanford and his wife, Susan, of New Windsor, N.Y.; grandchildren, Kelly Perkowski, Andrew Sanford, and Alyssa Sanford, and her great-grandchild, Olivia Perkowski. In addition to her parents, Theresa was also predeceased by her sister, Mary Jo Myszelow.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at Sacred Heart Church, 301 Ann S.t, Newburgh, N.Y. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in New Windsor, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave, Monroe, N.Y. 10950 (845) 782-8185.