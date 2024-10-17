Theresa Hunt, 86

Theresa Hunt, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., formerly a 50-year resident of Central Valley, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2024, at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with her daughter, Tara, and Randy by her side.

In 2015 she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. She showed strength, courage, and love right up until the end with her beautiful smile.

Theresa was born on July 4, 1938, in Bronx, NY, to Michael and Catherine (Mannion) McCormack. She attended Aquinas High School. Theresa married the love of her life John P. Hunt on October 6, 1962, at the Church of St. Simon Stock in the Bronx. In 1973, they moved “upstate” to Central Valley, NY, with their three children.

Theresa is preceded in death by her loving husband, son Thomas G. Hunt, sister Eileen, and brother-in-law Dennis Tenney Sr.

Theresa is survived by her loving daughters, Tara Hunt (Randy) of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and Kathryn Colern (Mike) of North Port, Fl.; sister, Mary Kenny of New Windsor, NY; and grandchildren Christopher and Lauren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Theresa worked as a secretary at Bank of America (formerly Fleet Bank). At the age of 60, she decided to take a civil service exam and worked for Orange County Department of Social Services until retiring in 2015 at the age of 76. With her social services work, she was able to help many who had fallen on hard times, something she saw as a gift from God, having overcome many difficult times in her own life.

Theresa also volunteered her time at St. Patrick’s Parish passing on her faith to the young children enrolled in the C.C.D. program. You could always find Theresa and John at Mass every Sunday morning.

Theresa enjoyed the company of her lifelong friends and taking family vacations in Ocean City, NJ.

She loved swimming in the ocean, sitting on the beach, and watching her children and grandchildren enjoy life. Theresa also enjoyed cruising on the high seas with John as well as her beloved and cherished friends who were like family to her. She would take time to reminisce with anyone, only giving advice to those who asked.

Theresa relaxed after a long day at work by having wonderful dinners with John and friends at Birchwood Country Club or cocktails at The Captain’s Table in Monroe. We also can’t forget all the good times and sad times at Murray’s Irish House in Highland Mills.

Theresa enjoyed sports, especially the NY Yankees and NY Giants! She enjoyed watching “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

Theresa’s home was always open to anyone, anytime, including all the holidays. The “Bronx” never left her. When you opened the door to her home you would find every piece of space utilized to make dining and entertaining warm, fun, and festive.

You could always depend on Theresa to embrace you with a warm smile, a pleasant joke followed by the best laugh. Her immeasurable kindness and unwavering faith were what made Theresa, Theresa. She touched many lives with her gentle spirit, leaving behind only cherished memories to those who knew her.

Tara and Randy wish to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Embrace Hospice House, Dr. James Fogarty, Dr. John Hughes, and her lifelong family doctor, Dr. Francis Imbarato.

Mass of Christian burial: Monday, October 21, 2024, at 1 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Murrells Inlet.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Theresa’s name to the C M C -Embrace Hospice House, 175 Village Center Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843-651-1440) is assisting the family.