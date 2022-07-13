Theresa A. Biagiotti of Goshen, NY passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. She was 90 years old. Daughter of the late William Walsh and Ruth Thompson Walsh, Theresa was born on June 16, 1932, in Richmond Hill, NY.

Theresa worked as a Platform Assistant for the Bank of New York in Long Island City, NY. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, and she also attended St. John’s in Goshen. She was an active participant in several community groups, including Jolly Seniors of Monroe, where she served as Treasurer, Crimson Dowagers of Blooming Grove – Red Hat Society, and she served many years as a volunteer for Arden Hill Hospital, and later, Orange Regional Medical Center.

Theresa is survived by her children: Kevin Hicks and his wife Patricia of New Fairfield, CT; Brian Hicks of Narrowsburg, NY; Diane Winfield and her husband John of Johns Creek, GA; and Karen Leiper and her husband Ernie of Monroe, NY; in addition to five grandchildren: Sarah Keane, Lauren Mallis and her husband Andrew, Shannon Leiper, Eryn Leiper, and Sean Leiper; and two great-grandchildren: Patrick, and Ryan Keane.

In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her first husband John P. Hicks, her second husband Albert J. Biagiotti, her son Joseph Biagiotti, her brother Edward Walsh, and her sister Mae Kirchhoff.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 14 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY, followed by interment at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the local animal shelter of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe.

