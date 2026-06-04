Theodore (Ted) Jerome Pepping found rest on Saturday, May 16, 2026, after a 25-year battle with Parkinson’s disease stemming from his tour in Vietnam. He was 76 years young.

He was born to Peter and Anna Pepping on Aug. 18, 1949, in Bergen, North Holland, Netherlands.

He arrived in the U.S. through Ellis Island at eight years old via a cargo ship, knowing only Dutch. Ted loved the daily fresh orange treat from a deckhand, often sneaking more than what was offered. He found mischief on the ship to break up the boredom at sea. Those who knew him wouldn’t be surprised.

With $50 and their belongings in a 10-by-10 crate, his family of five settled in Mountainville, N.Y., and went to work on the Ogden farm.

Ted spoke fondly of those early years. Mr. Ogden was a kind man who sometimes took a tractor-pulled wagon full of children – whose parents worked the farm – to Weirs Ice Cream on Route 94 and treated them all.

He received an associate’s degree at the University of Massachusetts and was self-taught in many trades. He was a master furniture craftsman, construction builder, heavy equipment operator, and could fix just about anything. His interests outside of work included dirt-track motorcycle racing at Daytona, snowmobiling in Vermont, summer camping in Rhode Island, fishing, hunting, and annual winter vacations in Mexico.

As a Jehovah’s Witness, he volunteered for many projects and often lent a helping hand to others. Even in death, he continued to give, having pre-planned years in advance to donate his brain to Mount Sinai Hospital for Parkinson’s research, saying, “if it helps one person, it’s worth it!”

He cared deeply for those he loved. He had a special relationship with his stepdaughter, Alyssa, who thought of him as dad. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and was willing to train and teach whoever was interested. His stepson, Eric, benefitted from his mentoring and went on to choose the same line of work. Though a quiet man, Ted had a strong presence.

Ted is profoundly missed by his devoted wife of 28 years, Loreli Christina (Moore); daughter Jamie Horner, her children, Kinzly and Lyric; stepchildren, Michael (Shannon) Kling, their children, Meleah and Greyson, Matthew Kling, his sons, Hunter, Chace and Landen, Alyssa (Ryan) Baeder, Trevor (Yura) Kling; brother, William (Gail) Pepping; sister, Truss Malley; in-laws Arthur and Carol Moore, and many extended family and friends.

Along with his parents, Ted is predeceased by his sister-in-law Lisa Lennon (Moore) and stepson, Eric, whom he was especially fond of.

Family and friends are invited to gather at 1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Storm King Lodge (Mountainville), 100 Pleasant Hill Road, New Windsor, NY 12553.

Due to limited parking, please consider carpooling.

Messages of condolence may be shared at FamilyofTedPepping@gmail.com