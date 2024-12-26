Theodore E. Jones, 82

Theodore “Ted” E. Jones, a life-long resident of Highland Mills, NY, until relocating to Vero Beach, Fl., in 2019, entered into eternal rest, surrounded by his loving family, on December 15, 2024, at the Indian River Cleveland Clinic in Vero Beach, Fl. He was 82 years old.

The son of the late Edward E. Jones and Myra G. (Brooks) Jones, Ted was born on February 23, 1942, in Newburgh, NY.

Ted was a 1960 graduate of Monroe-Woodbury High School and then attended Orange and Rockland community colleges. He honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1967 during the Vietnam era.

After serving his country, Ted went on to work as a plumber for Jones Bros. He then served on the Town of Woodbury Police Department for 34 years, where he served as chief of police for 14 of those years. Devoted to his hometown of Woodbury, Ted was appointed to town supervisor upon the untimely death of Supervisor Jay Gubernick.

Ted was a member of the Highland Mills Fire Company for 58 years where he served as a captain. He was a life member of the International Police Chiefs, NYS Police Chiefs, past president of Orange County Police Chiefs, FOP #154 Police, NY Police Chief’s Benevolent Association, Woodbury Ambulance Corps., American Legion Post 779, Cornerstone Masonic Lodge 711 Monroe, NY, past trustee for the Woodbury Historical Society, Woodbury Community Association and the Highland Mills United Methodist Church. Ted the Lord!

Ted always felt that Woodbury was a great place to live and volunteering was a great way to serve the community.

Ted married Peninnah “Penie” Lippert in 1983. They enjoyed many years boating and camping with family and friends at Lake George, NY. Ted always said, “Once you have been on Lake George, there is no comparison with any other lake.”

Ted is survived by his beloved wife Peninnah “Penie” (Lippert) Jones at home; his daughter Ellie Palmer (Marc Romeo) of Lynchburg, Tenn.; his grandchildren Taylor (Jake) Klein, Jessica, Andrea, and Joseph; his great-grandchildren Kristen, Dominic, Rosie, Scarlett, Winston, Archer, Amelia and Bella; his sisters Deborah (Robert) McGarrah and Darla (Gene) Kroposki; his nieces and nephews Greg (Mindy), Brian (Stacey), Kenny, and Lori; his great nieces and nephews Tyler, Ryan, Paige, and Meredith; his cousins-in-law John (Judy) Dise and Lynn Dise; and many more family. In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by Larry Dise. Ted loved and was immensely proud of his family!

Ted will always be remembered for his love of community and his wonderful sense of humor.

Memorial visitation: January 4 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a chapel service at 11 a.m.

Inurnment with Military Honors will take place following the service at the Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.

Memorial contributions in Ted’s name may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306) or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to Quigleybros.com.