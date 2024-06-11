Terrance R. Brennan, 70

Terrance R. Brennan, a longtime resident of Orange County, NY, passed away May 14, 2024, at home. He was 70 years old. Born March 27, 1954, in Nyack, NY, to Vincent M. and Mary (Dunn) Brennan, Terry attended Storm King School, where he earned varsity letters in several sports, Niagara University and Villanova University, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts Degree while excelling at multiple sports. Heeding President Kennedy’s call, Terry joined the Peace Corps and served as a project supervisor, bringing water to drought-stricken Africa in several countries including Chad and the Central African Republic, using his French skills along the way. He greatly enjoyed his time with newly made friends and adventures on another continent. Upon his return to the States he began counseling at the NYS Division of Youth in Highland. Eventually, after stints in publishing and shipping, Terry had a long career with Verizon as a district manager of technicians.

Terry made the Hudson Valley his home and there raised a family with his wife Christy, who predeceased him only a few short months ago in January. He loved music from the 1960s and beyond such as Grateful Dead and The Allman Brothers, the St Louis Cardinals, and the Dallas Cowboys. He also loved taking the family on vacations to Cape Cod every year to enjoy the ocean, beaches, whale watching, and other adventures.

He is survived by his beloved children Ashley (Rick) and Roger (Treenat). His parents, brother Brian, sister Marsha, nephew Colin, and brother-in-law Kenneth Milczarski predeceased him. He is also survived by brothers and sisters Kevin (Kathy), Maureen Bachmann (Joseph), Karen Anfuso (Joseph), Mark (Diane), Ritta Gatti (Robert) and Vivian Milczarski; and by his beloved friend Jill Petrus. They, and innumerable cousins, nieces, nephews, and good friends, will forever miss him.

A commemoration of the lives of Terry Brennan and Christy Brennan will be celebrated on a date to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hudson River Sloop Clearwater with the mission of environmental protection and education or to the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to DiDonato Funeral Service (845-236-4300, didonatofuneralservice.com).