Teresa G. Amanti

Teresa “Teri” G. Amanti passed away on May 3, 2023, at her residence in Monroe, NY. She was 87 years old. Daughter of the late Guido and Josephine (Pernicone) Busatti, she was born on March 24, 1936, in Bronx, NY.

Teri was a Secretary for the Town of Monroe Building Department. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters and Sacred Heart Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Joseph Amanti and his wife, Lisa of Montgomery, NY; Carla MacDavid of Glens Falls, NY; Paul Amanti of Monroe, NY; and Greg Amanti and his wife, Heather of Bend, OR; sister, Pat Grisanti of Eastchester, NY; sister-in-law, Jean Busatti of Queens, NY; grandchildren: Magen, Madalyn, Molly, Michelle, Michael, Cecelia, Tyler and Julia; and by her great grandchildren: Grayson, Brody, Hudson, and Gianna, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Teri was also predeceased by her husband, Michael Amanti, daughter, Gina Amanti-Pateman, siblings: Sal Busatti, Pete Busatti,Vincent Busatti, and Mary Napoli, and her beloved grandson, Matthew.

The family would like to thank the compassion and care given by Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, and all the support from her friends, too many to mention.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A Mass celebrating Teri’s life will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY, with burial after at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, Adoration Society, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950 or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY.(845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.