Teresa C. Bromley, 85

Teresa C. Bromley passed away on February 26, 2025, at Golden Hill Nursing Home in Kingston, NY. She was 85 years old. Daughter of the late Albert and Frances (Cuddy) Budd, she was born on July 27, 1939, in Englewood, NJ.

Teresa worked for Waldenbooks in Harriman, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren Leander (Judy) Bromley III and Joseph (Angelica) Bromley, and her beloved great-grandchild Joseph T. Bromley. In addition to her parents, Teresa was also predeceased by her husband Leander “Lee” Bromley; son Leander Bromley Jr.; and her siblings William Budd, Christopher Pickering, Frank Budd, Albert Budd Jr., Ida Odom, Rose Budd, and Genevieve Kerr.

Visitation: Tuesday, March 4, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a chapel service at 1 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Interment: Cemetery of The Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Association (alz.org).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).