Susie S. Lin, 82

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Susie S. Lin, aged 82, on April 7, 2024, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York. Born in Changhua, Taiwan, to Xueyu Zhou and Xiuqin Chen, Susie’s journey from Taiwan to America led to a life rich in adventure, accomplishment and connection.

Susie was a beacon of courage, wisdom, joy and laughter. Her life reflected a profound ability to face adversity with grace, to find joy in simple pleasures, and to open her heart and home to everyone. She met her soulmate, Frank, in New York City, and together they created a loving home, a testament to their shared values of openness and hospitality.

A committed member of her community, Susie played an instrumental role in being one of the founders of the Orange County Chinese Association and its respective Chinese School, and the Orange County Chinese Christian Church. Her dedication to cultural enrichment, education, and spiritual companionship significantly impacted those around her. Susie also found joy and expression in teaching the arts: singing, dancing, origami, flower arranging, and painting, sharing her inner light and perspective on the beauty of existence.

Susie leaves behind her husband Frank; children Nelson and Grace; and grandchildren Serena, Shane, and Skylar. Her legacy of adventure, kindness, service, wisdom, and resilience will remain a guiding force for her family and all who knew her.

Celebration of life: Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, Monroe, NY, with a service at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Frank and Susie Lin Foundation to continue Susie’s legacy of service and generosity towards causes she held dear, including the Orange County Chinese School and the Orange County Chinese Christian Church. Donations can be made at paypal.me/susieslin?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US, or contact 845-548-9818 / susieswlin@gmail.com for more information.

We thank you for your support and love during this time, as we celebrate Susie’s remarkable life and the countless lives she touched. With deepest appreciation, Frank, Nelson, Grace, Dave, Skylar, Serena, Shane.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).