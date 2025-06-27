Susan Beth Pfeffer of Monroe, N.Y., born Feb. 17, 1948, died on June 23, 2025.

She was the author of 78 published books for children and young adults, translated into several languages, and received many state-wide young readers’ awards. Among her most celebrated works was the New York Times best-selling “Life As We Knew It.”

She leaves behind a life-long friend from high school – Geri Bloch; two life-long friends from New York University – Joyce Wadler and Christy Emanuel; two from her time at New Country Theater – Pat Allee and Pam Mather-Cathy; and, from 15 years of volunteering at the Friends of the Middletown Thrall Library Used Bookstore – Marci Hanners. In addition to these friends, she leaves behind many other friends, including her late cousin Ellen Conford, her beloved older brother Alan Pfeffer and his wonderful wife Esther Pfeffer, her cherished goddaughter Allison Lakin, and her much-loved husband Neal Foley, as well as her cousin Fran Chernowsky, her forever cousin David Conford, and The Sleepovers – Janet Carlson and Linda Israel.

At her request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Children’s Enrichment Committee of Orange County, c/o Dispute Resolution Center, 210 East Main St., Suite 201, Middletown, N.Y. 10940, or at https://www.drcservices.org/donate/.