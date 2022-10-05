Suela F. Decker passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 85 years old. Daughter of the late Vito LaGreca and Mary Spano, she was born in New York, NY, on June 3, 1937.

Suela was a Teacher for Cornwall School District in Cornwall, NY, and was the president for New York State United Teachers. She attended Le Moyne college and graduated from Fordham University.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Edwin Decker, of Monroe, NY; children: Edwin John Decker, Jr., of San Diego, CA; Michael James Decker (Kara Jessen), of San Diego, CA; and Barbara Jean Decker-Curry (James Curry), of Cherryville, NC; grandchildren: Michael James Curry, James Avery Curry, by several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren and by too many friends to mention. In addition to her parents, Suela was predeceased by her stepfather Silvio Lauricella.

Suela was a one-in-a-million wife, mother and friend. Most everyone who knew her became a stronger, wiser person. She was loyal, honest, sincere, had a great sense of humor and was proud of her Italian heritage. She was a beautiful soul.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service starting at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.