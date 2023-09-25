Steve Bates, 74

Steve Bates passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 74 years old.

Son of the late Frank Bates and Irene Karadenes Bates, Steve was born on July 26, 1949, in Oceanside, NY. He was the CEO of Steve Bates Design in New York City. Later in his career, he was a sales consultant for Leo Kates Ford in Warwick, NY. Upon his retirement, he spent his time writing about the profession he loved — the garment district during the 1980s.

Survivors include his wife Mary Milazzo Bates at home, son Frank Bates and his wife Kristin of Monroe, NY, and sister Louise Florin of Brewster, NY. He was also the beloved uncle to several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 28, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY, with a funeral service taking place at 6:45 p.m. Cremation will be at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Middletown Humane Society, 142 Bloomingburg Road, Middletown, NY 10940, middletownhumanesociety.com.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.