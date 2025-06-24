Stephen W. Blum of Monroe, N.Y. passed away at home on June 21, 2025. He was 81 years old. Son of the late Walter and Mary (Behegan) Blum, he was born in Bronx, N.Y. on September 28, 1943.

Stephen was a parishioner of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, N.Y. He worked as an electrician with IBEW Local #3, in New York, N.Y.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife Sara Blum of Monroe, N.Y; stepsons Richard Polizzi (Darlene) of Prunedale, Calif., and Dean Polizzi (Jamesia) of Swan Lake, N.Y.; sister Laura Goodman of Cave Creek, Ariz.; nieces Laurie Jouflas and Nancy Laemle; nephews Robert Goodman and Michael Goodman; grandchildren Dino Polizzi and Leo Polizzi; and step-grandchild Quincy Daniels. In addition to his family, Stephen is survived by many good and loyal friends who were there for him throughout his long illness.

Stephen was loving, gentle, funny and kind. He had various interests and enjoyed cars, motorcycles and baking. He was famous for his pound cake, apple pie and chocolate chip cookies.

He’ll always hold a place in our hearts and live on through the love he gave and the memories we’ll forever cherish.

Visitation will take place from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 27, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, N.Y. 10926.

Cremation by Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes (845) 782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com.