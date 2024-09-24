Stanley W. Roach, 81

Stanley W. Roach of Monroe passed away on Monday, September 23, 2024, at Kindred Hospital in Dover, NJ. He was 81 years old. Son of the late William Stanley and Mabel (Anthony) Roach, he was born on July 18, 1943, in Nyack, NY.

Stanley was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for 35 years, most of those years were spent in Monroe, NY. He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers serving as the union representative during his working years and continued to serve the postal service as director of retirees for Branch 137. In retirement, he worked as a transporter for the Newburgh Auto Auction. He stepped into many roles over the years volunteering for boards and committees in support of Boy Scout troops 316 and 440. He loved his family, fast cars and listening to 60s, 70s, and 80s music. As an avid outdoorsman, Stanley belonged to the Cornwall Yacht Club, Black Rock Fish & Game Club, the Blaggs Clove Hunting Club, Monroe-Chester Sportsman Club and the Woodbury Field and Stream 50 Year Club. He was also a member and served on the church counsel at King of Kings Lutheran Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Joan, at home in Monroe; son Matthew Roach of Cornwall, NY; and daughter Jennifer Leidner and her husband Matthew of Boxford, Mass. Stanley also leaves behind two beloved grandchildren: Jessica and Joshua.

Visitation: Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral service: Friday, September 27, 2024, at 11 a.m. at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 543 Union Avenue, New Windsor, NY.

Interment: Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.

To honor Stanley, memorial contributions may be made to the Service Dog Project at servicedogproject.org, or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfox.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).