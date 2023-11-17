Sonia Polichetti, 72

Sonia Polichetti passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, NJ, surrounded by her loving family. She was 72 years old.

Daughter of the late Carlos Irizarry and Antonia Ponce Irizarry, Sonia was born on October 20, 1951, in Bronx, NY. She was a retired nurse who enjoyed caring for people throughout her career. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY, and a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, NY, where she also taught CCD.

Survivors include her husband, Donato Polichetti, at home; daughter, Sonia Rosko (Ron) of Monroe, NY; sons, Carl Polichetti (Laurie) of Nanuet, NY, Christopher Polichetti of Highland Mills, NY, and Joseph Polichetti (Joseph Milano) of Highland Mills, NY; and five grandchildren, Lauren, Brandon, Sara, Vincent, and Vanessa.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 20, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.p. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.