Shirley J. Ralston, 97

Shirley J. Ralston passed away on June 26, 2024, at the North Hill Retirement Community in Needham, Mass. She was 97 years old. Daughter of the late Edward and Alma (Gronley) Wadhams, she was born on October 18, 1926, in Chicago, Il.

Shirley was the co-owner of Jean Lawrence Rare Books in Tuxedo Park, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Lowell Ralston, PhD, of Reston, Va.; Beth “Betsy” Ralston of Medfield, Mass.; and Diana Horvath, PhD, and her husband Curt, PhD, of Wilmette, Il.; and her grandchildren Andrew (Jillian), Hillary, Caroline (John), Natalie, Emma, and Coleman. In addition to her parents, Shirley was also predeceased by her devoted husband Bruce L. Ralston and sister Marilyn Duff.

Funeral mass: Monday, July 15, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s-In-Tuxedo, 10 Fox Hill Road, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).