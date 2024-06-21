Shirley A. Bjaelker, 77

Shirley A. Bjaelker passed away on June 17, 2024, at the Friedwald Center in New City, NY. She was 77 years old. Daughter of the late Sidney and Mae Colton, she was born on March 24, 1947, in New York, NY.

Shirley was an executive secretary for Bristol Myers Squibb in New York, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband Carl Bjaelker III of Highland Mills, NY; sons Carl Bjaelker IV and his wife Jeanne of Middletown, NY, and Kristopher Bjaelker of Highland Mills, NY; siblings Claudette Burck of New York, NY, and David Lynch, also of New York, NY; and by her beloved grandchildren, Carl V, Keith, Jaden, Nadia, and Kris. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her daughter-in-law India Bjaelker and her brother-in-law William Burck.

Services will be private. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).