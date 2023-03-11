Sherri L. Wright of Highland Mills, NY passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. She was 48 years old. The daughter of Nancy (Poland) and Steven Lawrence, she was born on July 5, 1974 in Clifton Forge, VA.

Sherri’s smile was contagious and would bring a vibrant glow to any room she was in. And anyone who knew her, knew that she absolutely loved to laugh and be silly. Her love for animals was endless and was matched only by the beautiful love she had for her kids for whom she adored greatly and was a selfless mother for. Beyond her own children, she looked after, touched and inspired countless others, many of whom she didn’t even realize, to do things they did not think were possible. Sherri never asked for or expected anything in return as she quietly and peacefully shared her joy and love with the world.

Sherri is survived her children: Colby Wright, Dylan Wright, and Ellie Wright, all at home in Highland Mills, NY; her parents Steven and Nancy Lawrence of Albany, GA, her brother Chris Ryan-Lawrence and husband Thomas of Atlanta, GA; her paternal grandmother Martha Lawrence of Ellicott City, MD; her maternal grandfather Ralph Poland of Roanoke, VA; and her nephew Noah Ryan-Lawrence and her husband Justin Wright.

Sherri was a Physical Therapy Aide for Laura Stevens Physical Therapy in Highland Mills, NY and graduate of James Madison University and Clemson University.

While Sherri’s family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Sherri in a way that honors her joyful spirit. Her family invites the community to join them in a Celebration of Life Ceremony. It will take place at the Woodbury Community Center on Wednesday March 15 at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter, 71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845) 782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com.