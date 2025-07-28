Scott A. Moss passed away on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at his home in Monroe, N.Y. He was 66 years old.

Son of the late Bernard Moss & Barbara Friedson Moss, Scott was born on February 13, 1959 in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was a Chiropractor and Owner of Scott Moss Chiropractic in Monroe, N.Y. Scott served on the Board of Trustees of Ananda Ashram in Monroe and was a former Hospice volunteer, offering comfort and support to those in need. Known for his unwavering generosity, Scott was always of service to his community, friends, and family. In addition to his professional and volunteer work, he was also an avid photographer.

Left to cherish his memory is his best friend, Carol Rollinger at home; sisters: Brandi Podnos and her husband Arty of Livingston, N.J. and Erica Weiner and her husband Mark of Fairfield, Conn.; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ananda Ashram, 13 Sapphire Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950; www.anandaashram.org.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, N.Y., (845) 782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com.