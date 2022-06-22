It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Samantha Amber Turnbull on Friday, June, 17, 2022. She was 34 years old. Daughter of Christine J. Sargent and the late Robert S. Klinger, she was born on April 5, 1988, in Suffern, NY.

Samantha was a Licensed Cosmetologist at Jessie’s D’Agostino’s Hair Salon in Central Valley, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, John B. Turnbull of Shohola, PA; beloved daughters: Callie and Kailee Turnbull; mother and step father, Christine and Fred Sargent of Matamoras, PA; siblings: Lyle Schettig of Cary, NC; Troy & Caitie Schettig of Monroe, NY; Megan Sargent of Monroe, NY; and Kasey Sargent of Greensboro, NC; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service immediately following on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com