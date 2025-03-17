Roy George DeWitt, 84

Roy George DeWitt passed away on March 14, 2025, at his residence in New Windsor, NY. He was born in Ozone Park, NY, on May 26, 1940. He was the son of Anna and Roy DeWitt and survived by his loving wife Dolores who he married on June 1, 1963, at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Highland Mills, NY. They were married for 61 years.

Roy attended Cornwall Central School and then served in the U.S. Army for two years and an additional two years in the army reserves. He became a member and employee of the Operating Engineers Local 825 for 34 years. Roy enjoyed hunting and fishing for many years and was a member of the Black Rock Fish & Game Club. Roy loved his trips to Ocean City, NJ, spending time with the family and playing dominoes with the grandkids. He always enjoyed working outside their home keeping the grounds immaculate.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife Dolores (New Windsor, NY); wonderful children, Diane Trifilio and her husband Rob (Walden, NY), and Roy A. DeWitt and his wife Kirsten (Pine Bush, NY); brothers Robert G. DeWitt and his wife Joyce (Warwick, NY), and John DeWitt (Jeffersonville, Pa.); loving grandchildren Tyler Trifilo, Gillian DeWitt, and Peyton DeWitt; brother-in-law Tom Wolf and his wife Claire; cousins Evelyn Nazzaro and William Trimble and their families; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Sadie and Rudy Schade, Diane and Fred Koch, and Carla and Vinnie Orsino.

Visitation: Tuesday, March 18, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a chapel service at 7:30 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt., 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930.

Graveside service with military honors: Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. at Cemetery of The Highlands.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.”

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, woundedwarriorproject.org, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).