Roy D. Vasta of Central Valley, NY passed away peacefully on April 18, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was 73 years old. The son of the late Roy and Helen (Klapproth) Vasta, Roy was born Feb. 23, 1950 and grew up in the Bronx, NY. On Sept. 22, 1973 he married Angela (Grosso) Vasta.

Roy proudly served six years in the Marine Corp Reserve and, with pride worked as a NYC police officer. He spent the last of his working years as the manager of the furniture department in Bloomingdales, White Plains, NY and as a security guard for schools and hospitals in Orange County, NY. Roy treasured the people closest to him and always looked forward to vacations and family gatherings. He faced life’s challenges with grace, intelligence, and his sense of humor. Due to his generous nature, Roy made everyone feel welcomed and had no expectations of anything in return.

In addition to his devoted wife, Angela of 49 years, Roy is survived by his children: daughter, Diana Gennaro, and her husband, Matt of Chester NY, son, John Vasta, and his wife, Sara, of Highland Mills, NY and his grandchildren, Angela, Matthew and Adriana Gennaro and Rina and Nora Vasta, who were the light of his life. He was predeceased by his infant son, Roy D. Jr. Also left to cherish Roy’s memory are his brothers, George (Marie) Vasta, and Kenneth Vasta, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Joanne DePalma. Roy was also a beloved nephew, uncle, godfather, cousin and friend to many who will miss him dearly.

Roy’s thoughts to live by: “Family is everything. Everything else is just everything else.”

Calling hours will be held at Brooks Funeral Home on Sunday, April 23 from 1-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church on Monday, April 24 at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Pinelawn Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

