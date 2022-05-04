Rosemarie Farrell, 77, of Monroe, NY, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2022, surrounded by family.

Rosemarie was born in Manhattan, NY, in April 1945, to the late Robert and Rose Hickey. She grew up on the upper east side of Manhattan, and she graduated from St. Jean Baptiste High School in 1962. She was blessed with a loving marriage of 57 years to high school sweetheart, Jack Farrell.

Above all else, Rosemarie was a devoted mother and wife. After graduating from Orange County Community College in 1983, she pursued her second passion, helping others. For 25 years she was a registered nurse in the psychiatric field.

Rosemarie was a Renaissance woman who excelled at anything she put her mind to.

She was active in the community as a CCD teacher, Cub Scout and Brownie leader, and an involved member of Sacred Heart Parish for 51 years.

Rosemarie relished talking and laughing with good friends, taking car trips with Jack, and losing herself in a good book.

Rosemarie is survived by her beloved husband Jack, at home in Monroe, NY; and her children: son John Farrell and his wife Maureen of Monroe, NY; son Robert Farrell and his wife Beebe of Lawrenceville, GA; daughter Jennifer Washington and her husband Tim, of Collingswood, NJ; and daughter Pamela Quinn and her husband Ken, of Monroe, NY. Also surviving are Rosemarie’s seven grandchildren: Kathleen, Aileen, Megan, Liam, Aidan, Alexis, and Adair; as well as two great-grandchildren: Hudson, and Adeline; plus her in-laws Lynn, Rich, Dennis; and many cherished nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rosemarie was predeceased by her brother, Monsignor Robert Hickey.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Interment will take place at Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosemarie’s memory to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 www.hospiceoforange.com