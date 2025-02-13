Rose Sclafani, 98

Rose Sclafani passed away on February 11, 2025, at Park Manor in Middletown, NY. She was 98 years old. Daughter of the late Michaelangelo and Rosalia (LaDuca) Iracane, born on November 12, 1926, in Bronx, NY.

Rose was a seamstress for Stern Company in Bronx, NY. She was also an active member of St. John the Baptist Church in Wading River, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons Salvatore Sclafani of Goshen, NY, and Michael Sclafani and his wife Marisa of Scottsdale, Ariz., and her beloved grandchildren Jodie, Katherine, Christopher, Michael, Christian, and Nicholas. In addition to her parents, Rose was also predeceased by her husband, Anthony P. Sclafani, and her daughter-in-law, Frances Sclafani.

Visitation: Friday, February 14, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt 17M, Harriman, NY.

Interment: St. Anastaisa Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (oblatesusa.org/donate/).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).