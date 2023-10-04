Rose M. Morris, 81

Rose M. Morris, a long-time resident of Monroe, passed away on September 24, 2023, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was 81. The daughter of the late John and Anna (Castaldo) DiCaprio she was born on December 24, 1941, in Bronx, NY. Rose and her beloved husband John were happily married for 47 years before his passing in 2008.

Rose was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. True to her Italian heritage, her love language was food. Preparing wonderful meals, hosting Sunday dinners and holidays complete with her macaroni, meatballs and gravy for family and friends was her greatest joy. She was the family party planner, hostess, babysitter, caretaker, cook, innkeeper and videographer, and made it all look effortless. Rose had an incredibly big heart and was always there to lend a hand to those in need. Beautiful inside and out, she created a life and home where everyone was welcomed, accepted, and loved.

Rose was also known around town as “the flower lady” having spent many years as the head of the floral department at ShopRite in Monroe. She had a lifelong passion for flowers and enjoyed bringing beauty and joy to others through her floral arrangements.

Left to cherish Rose’s memory are: her daughter Traci Morris and her partner Barbara Mancini; her daughter Terri Brink and her husband Joseph Brink, as well as their daughters Olivia Brink and her partner Jack Ryan, and Georgia Brink; her son Todd Morris and his partner Patricia Fell, and Todd’s children William Morris and his wife Whitlee Morris, and Samantha Hernandez and her husband Jacob Hernandez, and their children Hazel and Felix; her siblings Christine McCready, Cosmo DiCaprio, Joanne Goddard, and John DiCaprio; she is also survived by many family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Seamanville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose’s name to the Michael J. Fox foundation.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.