Robin Mulhare passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City, NY at the age of 57 years old. Daughter of Carol (Wood) Speechley and the late Francis Speechley, she was born on April 29, 1965, in Suffern, NY.

Robin lived nearly her entire life in the Monroe area; she never ceased regaling her love of the stories and the people who grew up with her. While the Brazen Head Pub, Mr. Cone and other old Monroe landmarks are unrecognizable today, they provided happy memories of the close-knit community that was anchored in her High Ridge youth.

As her recent health challenges stole from Robin (and us) so much of the joy and laughter (and sarcasm) she had to share, we pray she will have a euphoric welcome into heaven from the loved ones that preceded her.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Carol Speechley; sisters: Sharon (Dan) Rosaschi; and Kim (Mike) Matera; as well as her nieces and nephews. In addition to being predeceased by her father, Robin’s heart was broken on the death of her loving husband, Tom.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at St. Anastasia Shrine Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY. A Burial of cremains will take place at Seamanville Cemetery.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made Shriners Hospitals for Children https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/ or via mail: Shriners Hospital Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765 Atlanta, GA 30394.

