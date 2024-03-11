Robert W Bollenbach, 71, of Shohola, Pa., formerly of Monroe, NY, passed away peacefully at home with his son by his side on Friday, March 8 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He leaves behind his son Robert Bollenbach Jr.; former wife and close friend Danielle and husband Patrick Buckley; sister Laura; brother Steven and wife Wendy; brothers-in-law Joe and long time companion Alisyn, Roy and wife Donna; nephews Dane, Joey, Mikey and fiancée Brianna, and Jonathan; nieces Samantha and Amanda; and way too many best and close friends and cousins to list.

Bob was the proud owner of Bollenbach’s Gym in Monroe, where he mentored countless men, women, and young men in the art of bodybuilding. After moving to Pennsylvania, he recreated his gym in a new building and started building his clientele with many new friends. Bob competed in several competitions, winning numerous titles. Bob also worked for many years at 17M Gulf and more recently as a bus driver for the Monroe-Woodbury School District. He knew so many people in the area he was often called the unofficial mayor of Monroe.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Lillian, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Monroe American Legion Post 488.