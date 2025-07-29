Robert Till went home to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 25, 2025, at Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, N.Y.

He was 86 years old and lived a life of service to others and his community.

He loved the Lord Jesus Christ, his family, and his devoted wife of 63 years, Jeanine Profetto Till. His grandchildren called him Cowpa, and he adored them all — and instilled in each of them his great love of boating and fishing at Lake George every summer. His greatest memories were made boating on the water and cooking in the kitchen. In his 20 years as a New York City Firefighter for FDNY Engine 8, Bob enjoyed cooking hearty meals for his fellow firefighters, a passion he carried through life. He loved nothing more than to prepare holiday feasts for his family. His grandchildren considered Cowpa’s French Toast to be legendary.

After retiring from the FDNY, Bob put his energy and love of community service to work in his hometown. He was elected Supervisor of the Town of Woodbury and served in that role for 10 years. As a highlight, he received the key to the Village of Woodbury for all he has done for the community. Bob then took on the role of Facilities Manager at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets until his second retirement.

Bob was born on Sept. 20, 1938, in Bronx, N.Y., son of the late Anton Till & Ann Gross Till. Left to cherish his memory are: his wife, Jeannine Profetto Till at home; son, John E. Till of New Windsor, N.Y.; daughter, Rosemarie Hawthorne & her husband Brian of Prospect, Conn.; eight grandchildren: Joseph, Meghan (Gunnar), Lindsay, Erica (John), Devon, Alexis, Stephanie, Valerie, and their mother, Laura Till of Cornwall, N.Y.; and one great-granddaughter, Freya Rose. He was predeceased by his son, Ronald Till, and his brother, Edward A. Till.

Bob will be missed dearly but will remain forever in our hearts. As will his favorite scripture:

“For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” - John 3:16

Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas of Canterbury, 340 Hudson St., Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y. Interment will follow at Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, N.Y.

