Robert Anthony Ivey passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on June 22, 2025, at the Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City, N.Y. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y, on September 27, 1947. He was 77 years old.

Robert proudly protected his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 - 1970. After his honorable discharge, he went to work for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He was in charge of Vertical Transportation Systems at the World Trade Center. Robert was an avid Met fan, loved to travel, and made the best meatballs by request and for every occasion.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 55 years, Teresa Ivey of Monroe, N.Y.; children, Anthony Ivey (Robyn) of Westwood, N.J.; Felicia Ivey (Brian Mahoney) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Teresa Ivey of Waldwick, N.J.; and Christina Polakoff (Ted) of Monroe, N.Y.; and his nine beloved grandchildren, Alex, Connor, Jack, Madelyn, Dylann, Nikolai, Adyn, Autumn, and Gregory. His unconditional love for his wife, children, and grandchildren was evident in all he said and did.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, N.Y.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Joe Raso Hospice Residence, 415 Buena Vista Road, New City, N.Y. 10956.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.