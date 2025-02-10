Richard M. Jankowski, 70

Richard M. Jankowski passed peacefully away on February 5, 2025, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY surrounded by his family. He was 70 years old. Son of the late Walter and Wanda (Sawicki) Jankowski, he was born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 16, 1954.

Richard retired from CIBC in New York, NY, where he was an accounting clerk. After he retired, he worked at Walmart in Monroe, NY, as a stock associate.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings Kathleen Plaskon (Clearwater, Fl.), Michael Jankowski (Denise) (Pine Bush, NY), Eric Jankowski (Kim) (Battle Creek, Mich.) and Diane Jankowski (Monroe, NY), and his nieces and nephews Annemarie, Helena, Frederick, Colin, Daniel, Rebecca, and William. In addition to his parents, Richard was also predeceased by his brother Timothy Jankowski.

Visitation: Friday, February 14, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a chapel service at 1 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel 2 Tower (T2T.org) or Happy Life Animal Rescue, 550 NY-22, Pawling, NY 12564.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).