Raymond Senzer, 96

Raymond (Ray) Senzer passed away on September 12, 2023, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. He was 96 years old. Son of the late Harry and Frances (Eisner) Senzer, he was born on March 12, 1927, in Bronx, NY.

Ray proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. After his honorable discharge, he became an accountant and lived in Tappan, NY. He was well-loved by everyone who knew him. His gentle nature and quick wit made him a fast friend to many. Ray’s key to a long and healthy life was his nutritious breakfast of a Hostess Devil Dog with a glass of milk. He was an avid reader.

He is predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Rosalind (Roz). Left to cherish his memory are his children: Stephen Senzer (Linda) of Littleton, Colorado; Helaine Rosen (Peter) of Salisbury, Maryland; Adrienne Hershfield (Dave) of Monroe, NY; his grandchildren: Morgan, Leslie, Michelle, Beth, Brooke, Noah, and Jared; and his great-grandchildren: Max, Archie, and Ava.

As per his wishes, there will be no memorial services. Contributions can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in his honor.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.