Ralph A. Smith passed away on Friday, April 25, 2025, at his home in Cornwall. He was 76 years old.

The son of Ronald Ezra Smith Sr. and Leonora Martha Van Asdale Smith, Ralph was born on March 11, 1949, in Goshen.

He was a retired Water Superintendent for the Village of Cornwall Water Department.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe in Monroe; a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity; and was also an Eagle Scout.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Darlene N. Belmonte Smith at home; brother Ronald E. Smith Jr. and his wife Irene of Chester; sister Rondalee Hurt of Evansville, Indiana; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Robert Hurt.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 3, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, 142 Stage Road, Monroe.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Hospice of Rockland (unitedhospiceinc.org) or Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org).

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills (845 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com).