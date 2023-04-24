Pietro V. DeVito

Pietro “Pete” V. DeVito passed away on April 17, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 73 years old. Son of the late Adolfo and Italia (Polioni) DeVito, he was born on Nov. 28, 1949, in Avellino, Italy.

Pete came from Italy and started his construction company, DeVito Construction in 1979, where he continued his amazing construction skills. Pete was so dedicated to his family and his trade that even when he was set for retirement he continued to work not for himself, but for his family. Being the man that he was, he wanted to make sure he was there for his only Son, Pete DeVito Jr., to ensure that Pete was trained and ready to continue the family business, knowing that he is not only helping Pete, but also Pete’s family and ultimately his own Grandchildren have the best life possible. Sacrificing his own time and energy, after a lifetime of hard work...to make sure his legacy is safe and secure. A man like this never really dies. He may be gone, but his hard work, dedication, commitment, and effort will continue to live on with his son Pete, his grandchildren, and hopefully many more generations of DeVito’s to come.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Pete DeVito and his wife, Diane of Harriman, NY; and Angela Giannotti of Holbrook, NY; sisters: Carolina Macchia of Monroe, NY; Bruna Cuccniello of Avellino, Italy; Rosalva DeVito of Sanfelice, Italy, and Clara Napolitano of Monroe, NY; and by his beloved grandchildren: Joseph, Marisa, Petey Boy, Johnny, Thomas, and Angelina. In addition to his parents, Pete was also predeceased by his brother Felice DeVito.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial Contributions may be made to C.O.P.D. Foundation, www.copdfoundation.org.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY. 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.