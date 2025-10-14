Phyllis Pembleton, 96, of Central Valley, passed away on Oct. 11, 2025, in Virginia. Born Sept. 14, 1929, to Alfred and Frances Conklin in Monroe. Proceeded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, Harold ‘Bud’ Pembleton Jr., seven siblings, Edie, Doris, Margie, Shirley, Bud, Gerrie, Wayne, and Goddaughter Debbie.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. Lovingly known as AP by three generations of nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. Phyllis’s banking career spanned three decades. She started at the Central Valley National Bank, then helped with the transition to Citibank.

Family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, 142 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y., between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Followed by a celebration of life. Graveside service will be at The Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950 (845) 782-8185.