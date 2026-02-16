Philip Baldessarre of Highland Mills passed away on Feb. 14, 2026, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. He was 60 years old.

The son of Giuseppe and Bruna (DiBello) Baldessarre, he was born on Sept. 3, 1965, in the Bronx.

Philip was a Telecommunications Technical Associate for Verizon Communications in Nanuet and was a proud member of Sacred Heart-St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Valentina Baldessarre, of Highland Mills; parents Giuseppe and Bruna Baldessarre of the Bronx, N.Y.; sons Joseph, Thomas and Daniel Baldessarre, all of Highland Mills; siblings Luigi Baldessarre and his wife Donna of Yorktown Heights and Joann Baldessarre and Michael of the Bronx; and by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Thursday, Feb. 19, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, Feb. 20, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe. Interment followed at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (https://www.michaeljfox.org/).

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. 845-782-8185.