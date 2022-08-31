Peter R. Faber, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth (James) Faber for 59 years. Born April 25, 1940 in Staten Island, NY., Peter was the son of the late Roy and Mary (Crispell) Faber.

Peter graduated from Monroe Woodbury High School, Central Valley, NY, class of 1959 and the University of Rhode Island, Class of 1964. He proudly served in the U.S. Army three tours during Vietnam in 1965, 1967 and 1970, retiring from active duty as a Captain in 1972. He was awarded with two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He continued his service to his country flying with the Army National Guard until 2002.

Peter worked at Litchfield Mutual Insurance, retiring as President in 2005. He served on the Inland Wetlands Committee in Winchester, Board of Extension Service and the Sunny Valley Preserve. He was also a member of the Fire Mark Circle of Americas Organization.

In addition to his devoted wife, he leaves his children, Anne Root of Pomfret, CT, James Faber and wife Alison of San Francisco, CA., grandchildren Ian, Emma and Elizabeth Root , Sam, Henry and Chase Faber, and nephew Frank Faber. He was predeceased by his brother, Frank Faber.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery. The Montano-Shea Funeral Home of Winsted is taking care of the arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at montano-shea.com. Donations in Peter’s memory can be made to the charity of your choice